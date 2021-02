Devonian Fish’s Inner Ear Sheds Light on Earliest Evolution of Jawed Vertebrates



Paleontologists have found that Brindabellaspis stensioi, a species of long-beaked placoderm fish that lived 400 million years ago (Early Devonian epoch), had a surprisingly compact inner ear and that its closely connected components resembled those of modern jawed vertebrates such as sharks and bony fishes. Most placoderms had less complex inner ear structures, with a