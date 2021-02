357,000-Year-Old Abrading Tool Unearthed in Israel



Source: www.whitman.edu



The 357,000-year-old abrader found in the Lower Paleolithic layers of Tabun Cave in Israel is presently the earliest documented artifact of its kind. The abrading tool from Tabun Cave is an ovate dolomite cobble measuring 9.4 x 8.8 x 6 cm (3.7 x 3.5 x 2.4 inches) and weighing almost 0.5 kg. It consists of [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Israel