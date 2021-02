Solving complex physics problems at lightning speed



Source: drexel.edu



A calculation so complex that it takes twenty years to complete on a powerful desktop computer can now be done in one hour on a regular laptop. Physicists have now designed a new method to calculate the properties of atomic nuclei incredibly quickly. More in www.sciencedaily.com »