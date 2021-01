Technology could upend DNA sequencing for diagnosing certain DNA mutations



Source: www.intelliatx.com



Doctors are increasingly using genetic signatures to diagnose diseases and determine the best course of care, but using DNA sequencing and other techniques to detect genomic rearrangements remains costly or limited in capabilities. However, an innovative breakthrough promises to diagnose DNA rearrangement mutations at a fraction of the cost with improved accuracy. More in www.sciencedaily.com » DNA Tags: Technology