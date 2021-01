Scientists find key function of molecule in cells crucial for regulating immunity



Source: news.stanford.edu



Scientists discovered that AIM2 is important for the proper function of regulatory T cells, or Treg cells, and plays a key role in mitigating autoimmune disease. Treg cells are a seminal population of adaptive immune cells that prevents an overzealous immune response, such as those that occurs in autoimmune diseases. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists