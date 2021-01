Paleontologists Find 635-Million-Year-Old Land Fungus-Like Fossils



The 635-million-year-old pyritized fungus-like microfossils found in the Ediacaran-period Doushantuo Formation in China provide direct fossil evidence for the colonization of land by fungi. The Ediacaran-period fungus-like fossils were found in small cavities within well-studied sedimentary dolostone rocks of the Doushantuo Formation at Weng’an, South China. “It was an accidental discovery. At that moment, we [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Lost