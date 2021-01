Physicists Precisely Measure Charge Radius of Alpha Particle



Using a method called atomic spectroscopy, an international team of physicists has produced a new value for the charge radius of the α particle, the nucleus of the helium-4 atom. The α particle, the nucleus of the helium-4 (4He) atom, consists of two protons and two neutrons, tightly bound by the strong nuclear force.