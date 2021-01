Paleontologists Find Well-Preserved Skull of Tube-Crested Dinosaur



Source: jurassicworld-evolution.wikia.com



The exquisite preservation of a new, partial skull of Parasaurolophus cyrtocristatus, a species of duck-billed dinosaur that lived during the Cretaceous period, finally revealed the structure of its bizarre ornamental crest after decades of disagreement. Parasaurolophus is a genus of herbivorous ornithopod dinosaurs that is most strikingly characterized by a tubular crest. Three currently recognized [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Genes