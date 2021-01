Added: 27.01.2021 14:50 | 5 views | 0 comments

The giant dinosaur Spinosaurus acted like modern herons or storks, taking fish and other aquatic prey from the edges of water or in shallow water, but also foraging for terrestrial prey and scavenging on occasion, according to new research by paleontologists from Queen Mary University of London, the University of Maryland and the National Museum [...]