Pace of prehistoric human innovation could be revealed by 'linguistic thermometer'



Added: 27.01.2021 13:52 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: rebrn.com



A physics professor has joined forces with language experts to build a 'linguistic thermometer' that can record the temperature of 'hot' or 'cold' (ie fast or slow) developments in modern linguistic features to create a computer-based model that can provide a better understanding of the development in human language and innovation stretching back to pre-history. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Temperatures