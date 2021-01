Added: 26.01.2021 19:47 | 1 views | 0 comments

Using the Atmosphere-Space Interactions Monitor (ASIM) observatory on the International Space Station (ISS), researchers have observed five intense blue flashes, one of which initiated a pulsating blue jet into the stratosphere, over the Pacific Ocean, close to the island of Nauru. “Blue jets are lightning-like, atmospheric electric discharges that fan into cones as they propagate [...]