Three New Species of Extinct Marsupials Identified



Added: 26.01.2021



Source: spanish.xinhuanet.com



Dr. Laura Chornogubsky, a paleontologist in the Museo Argentino de Ciencias Naturales 'Bernardino Rivadavia' and CONICET, has described one new genus and three new species in the marsupial family Polydolopidae. Polydolopidae is a family of extinct marsupials that lived in the Antarctic Peninsula and South America, including Chile, Argentine, Brazil, and Bolivia, during the Paleogene