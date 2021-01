Added: 26.01.2021 17:09 | 9 views | 0 comments

The seven rocky exoplanets orbiting TRAPPIST-1, an ultracool dwarf star located 38.8 light-years away in the constellation Aquarius, are about 8% less dense than they would be if they had the same makeup as Earth, according to new research led by a University of Washington, Seattle astrophysicist. “The densities of the eight planets in our [...]