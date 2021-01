Added: 26.01.2021 16:01 | 8 views | 0 comments

An international team of paleontologists has examined the fossilized remains of baby tyrannosaurid dinosaurs found in Alberta, Canada, and Montana, the United States. Tyrannosaurids were the apex predators of the supercontinent Laurasia in the Late Cretaceous epoch, and were among the largest terrestrial predators ever. These dinosaurs have garnered considerable interest since their discovery, both [...]