Optimal information about the invisible



Added: 26.01.2021 4:17 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.today.com



Laser beams can be used to precisely measure an object's position or velocity. Normally, a clear, unobstructed view of this object is required. Irregular environments scatter the light beam - but as it turns out, precisely this effect can be used to obtain optimum information in difficult situations. More in www.sciencedaily.com »