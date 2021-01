Nearby Orange Dwarf Hosts Unique System of Six Planets



Added: 25.01.2021 21:00 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.kickstarter.com



The TOI-178 planetary system, a 7.1-billion-year-old system of six planets in the super-Earth to mini-Neptune range, five of which are locked in a rare rhythm around their parent star, could provide important clues about how planets form and evolve. TOI-178 is a K-type star located approximately 205 light-years away in the constellation of Sculptor. Otherwise [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Planes