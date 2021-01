Israeli Archaeologists Find 1,500-Year-Old Christian Inscription



A 1,500-year-old inscription that reads 'Christ, born of Mary' has been discovered by a team of archaeologists from the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA). The early Christian inscription, written in ancient Greek, was found in the village of et-Taiyiba in the Jezreel Valley. It comes from the frame of an entrance door of the Byzantine-period (5th [...]