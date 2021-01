TESS Discovers Sextuply-Eclipsing Six-Star System



Added: 25.01.2021 18:14 | 7 views | 0 comments



TIC 168789840 is the first known sextuple (six-star) system consisting of three eclipsing binaries. “Prior to the discovery of TIC 168789840, there were 17 known sextuple star systems according to the June 2020 update of the Multiple Star Catalog,” lead author Dr. Brian Powell of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center and colleagues wrote in their [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » SPA, NASA Tags: Sex