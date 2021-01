Scientists Sequence Genome of Rare Parasitic Flowering Plant



An international team of researchers has sequenced and analyzed the genome of Sapria himalayana, a rare holoparasitic flowering plant in the family Rafflesiaceae. Their findings, published in the journal Current Biology, offer a unique perspective into how flowering plant genomes can be altered to fit an extreme form of plant parasitism. Sapria himalayana represents the [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Scientists, Cher Tags: Genes