New skull of tube-crested dinosaur reveals evolution of bizarre crest



Added: 25.01.2021 14:43 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: nintendowire.com



The first new skull discovered in nearly a century from a rare species of the iconic, tube-crested dinosaur Parasaurolophus was announced today. The exquisite preservation of the skull, especially the bizarre tube-shaped nasal passage, finally revealed the structure of the crest after decades of disagreement. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: NASA