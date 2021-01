Cloudless Hot-Jupiter Exoplanet Spotted



Source: earthsky.org



A transiting gas giant called WASP-62b has a cloud- and haze-free atmosphere, according to new research. Cloud-free exoplanets are exceedingly rare; astronomers estimate that less than 7% of exoplanets have clear atmospheres. For example, the first and only other known exoplanet with a clear atmosphere, WASP-96b, was discovered in 2018. Astronomers believe studying exoplanets with [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »



