99-Million-Year-Old Bioluminescent Beetle Found Preserved in Amber



Found in a piece of mid-Cretaceous amber from northern Myanmar, the wonderfully-preserved male of Cretophengodes azari has a light organ on the abdomen which presumably served a defensive function. Bioluminescence, the production of light by living organisms, evolved over 30 times independently on diverse branches of the tree of life including algae, cnidarians, fishes and [...]