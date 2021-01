Added: 20.01.2021 16:09 | 21 views | 0 comments

New images of the Butterfly Nebula and the Jewel Bug Nebula taken by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope are revealing information about how planetary nebulae develop their dramatic features. The Butterfly Nebula is one of the brightest and more extreme examples of a pinched-waist, bipolar planetary nebula. Also known as NGC 6302, it is located [...]