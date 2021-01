New Species of Ancient Caiman Unearthed in Texas



Added: 20.01.2021 18:22 | 24 views | 0 comments



A new genus and species of caimanine alligatorid being named Chinatichampsus wilsonorum has been discovered by a team of paleontologists from Virginia Tech, the University of Texas at Austin, and the University of Iowa. Chinatichampsus wilsonorum roamed our planet about 42 million years ago, during the Middle Eocene epoch. Its partial skull was discovered in [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Alligator, Texas Tags: Virginia