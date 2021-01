Cretaceous Mosasaur Had Shark-Like Cutting Teeth



A bizarre new genus and species of mosasaur with teeth unlike those of any known reptile has been identified from fossils found in Morocco. The mosasaurs were a group of lizards that became highly specialized for marine life in the mid-Cretaceous period. By the end of the Cretaceous, these creatures had undergone an adaptive diversification, [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Teeth Tags: Lizards