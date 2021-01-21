New antifungal compound from ant farms



Source: www.hpfiedler-group.de



Attine ants are farmers, and they grow fungus as food. Pseudonocardia and Streptomyces bacteria are their farmhands, producing metabolites that protect the crop from pathogens. Surprisingly, these metabolites lack common structural features across bacteria from different geographic locations, even though the ants share a common ancestor. Now, researchers report they have identified the first shared antifungal compound among many of these bacteria across Brazil. The compound could someday have medical applications.