Hematopoietic stem cell transplants may provide long-term benefit for people with MS



Source: huntsmancancer.org



A new study shows that intense immunosuppression followed by a hematopoietic stem cell transplant may prevent disability associated with multiple sclerosis (MS) from getting worse in 71% of people with relapsing-remitting MS for up to 10 years after the treatment. The study also found that in some people their disability improved over 10 years after treatment. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Transplants