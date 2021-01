Volta’s Electric Eels Hunt in Packs



New observations made near the mouth of a small lake on the banks of the Iriri River in Brazil’s state of Pará show Volta’s electric eels (Electrophorus voltai) herding, encircling shoals of small fishes called tetras, and launching joint predatory high-voltage strikes on the prey ball. The observations, described in a paper in the journal Ecology [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Strikes Tags: Brazil