Hubble Snaps Image of Barred Spiral Galaxy NGC 4535



Added: 18.01.2021 9:55 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: phys.org



Astronomers using the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope have produced a spectacularly detailed image of the central region of NGC 4535. NGC 4535 resides approximately 52.6 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation of Virgo. Otherwise known as LEDA 41812 and UGC 7727, this galaxy was first observed by the German-British astronomer William Herschel on [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » NASA Tags: SPA