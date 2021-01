Added: 15.01.2021 16:32 | 5 views | 0 comments

Astronomers and citizen scientists from the Backyard Worlds: Planet 9 project have announced an unprecedented census of 525 L, T, and Y-type dwarfs within 65 light-years of the Sun, including 38 new discoveries. By determining the distances to all the objects in the census, the team has been able to build a 3D map of [...]