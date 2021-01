Dire Wolves Split from Living Canids 5.7 Million Years Ago: Study



Added: 15.01.2021 18:08 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: news.mongabay.com



Dire wolves (Canis dirus) are considered to be one of the most common and widespread large carnivores in Pleistocene America, yet relatively little is known about their evolution or extinction. Previous analyses, based on morphology alone, had led scientists to believe that these long-extinct canids were closely related to modern gray wolves (Canis lupus). To [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Scientists