Added: 15.01.2021 21:58 | 5 views | 0 comments

An international team of paleontologists from Austria and Switzerland has uncovered an exceptionally well-preserved skeleton of Asteracanthus ornatissimus, a species of hybodontiform shark that lived about 150 million years ago (Jurassic period), in the famous limestones of Solnhofen in Germany. “Hybodontiform sharks are the closest relatives of modern sharks and rays,” said University of Vienna’s [...]