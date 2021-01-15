Snakes evolve a magnetic way to be resistant to venom



Source: www.csmonitor.com



Certain snakes have evolved a unique genetic trick to avoid being eaten by venomous snakes, according to new research. The technique works in a manner similar to the way two sides of a magnet repel each other. More in www.sciencedaily.com »