Turn off that camera during virtual meetings, environmental study says



Added: 15.01.2021 0:18 | 18 views | 0 comments



Source: www.redmondpie.com



A new study says that despite a record drop in global carbon emissions in 2020, a pandemic-driven shift to remote work and more at-home entertainment still presents significant environmental impact due to how internet data is stored and transferred around the world. More in www.sciencedaily.com »