Astronomers Discover Most Distant Quasar Yet



Added: 14.01.2021



Source: www.wired.com



The newly-discovered quasar is located approximately 13.03 billion light-years away from Earth. Designated J031343.84-180636.4 (J0313-1806 for short), the object is 1,000 times more luminous than the Milky Way and is powered by a supermassive black hole more than 1.6 billion times more massive than the Sun.