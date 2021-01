45,500-Year-Old Sulawesi Warty Pig Painting Found in Indonesian Cave



Source: www.paxgaea.com



A team of archaeologists from Australia and Indonesia has discovered two figurative paintings of the Sulawesi warty pig (Sus celebensis) - a species of small (40 to 85 kg), short-legged pig with characteristic facial warts - in Leang Tedongnge and Leang Balangajia 1 caves on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi. The warty pig painting from [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Australia