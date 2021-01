Spectacular fossil discovery: 150 million-year-old shark was one of the largest of its time



Source: www.interregeurope.eu



A team led by Sebastian Stumpf from the University of Vienna describes an well-preserved skeleton of the ancient shark Asteracanthus. This rare fossil find comes from the famous Solnhofen limestones in Bavaria, which was formed in a tropical-subtropical lagoon landscape during the Late Jurassic, about 150 million years ago. The almost complete skeleton shows that Asteracanthus was two-and-a-half meters long, which makes this ancient shark one of the largest of its time. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Vienna