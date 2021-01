Added: 14.01.2021 14:38 | 9 views | 0 comments

An international team of researchers has discovered a new dichromatic species of bat in the Guinean Nimba Mountains belonging in the genus Myotis. Myotis is the most speciose genus of bats with over 120 living species and a range that covers most of the world. These bats are primarily insectivorous and range from tiny species [...]