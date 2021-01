Fossils of New Vulture Species Found in Cuba



A new species of small vulture that lived during the Quaternary period in the Greater Antilles has been identified from fossils found in western Cuba. “Two species of New World vultures (family Cathartidae) form part of the modern avifauna of Cuba: the common turkey vulture (Cathartes aura) and the black vulture (Coragyps atratus), which is [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Cuba Tags: Turkey