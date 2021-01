Evolution in a test tube: These bacteria survive on deadly copper surfaces



Source: www.iflscience.com



The descendants of regular wild-type bacteria can evolve to survive for a long time on metallic copper surfaces that would usually kill them within a few minutes. An international research team was able to produce these tiny survivalists in the lab and has been able to study them more closely. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Bacteria