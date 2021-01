Drinking Oolong Tea May Help Reduce Body Fat



In a study published recently in the journal Nutrients, oolong tea and pure caffeine increased fat breakdown by about 20% in the healthy volunteers; oolong tea continued to have an effect while the participants were asleep. The various types of tea produced from a single plant species, Camellia sinensis, are distinguished by the processing technique: