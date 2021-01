Lipid biomarkers in urine can determine the type of asthma



Source: jbiomedsci.biomedcentral.com



In a new study, researchers have used a urine test to identify and verify a patient's type of asthma. The study lays the foundation for a more personalized diagnosis and may result in improved treatment of severe asthma in the future. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher