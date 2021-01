Added: 12.01.2021 22:21 | 11 views | 0 comments

Paleontologists have described the first three-dimensional preservation of soft tissue in Namacalathus hermanastes, a skeletal metazoan (multicellular animal) that lived some 547 million years ago (Ediacaran period) in what is now Namibia, and established a strong evolutionary link between Ediacaran and early Cambrian metazoans. Until recently, little was known about the origins of animals that [...]