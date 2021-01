Added: 12.01.2021 19:38 | 11 views | 0 comments

A team of physicists from the United States and Japan has experimentally observed a phenomenon called quantum oscillation in a two-dimensional topological insulator - monolayer tungsten ditelluride (WTe2). The team’s findings, published in the journal Nature, hint at the existence of an entirely new type of quantum particle - a ‘neutral fermion.’ The observation of [...]