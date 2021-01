Protecting lungs from ventilator-induced injury



Source: www.smithsonianmag.com



An unfortunate truth about using mechanical ventilation to save lives is that the pressure can cause further lung damage. Scientists have identified a helpful molecule produced by immune cells during ventilation and are working to boost that natural process in pursuit of a therapy that could lower the chances for lung damage in patients on vents. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists