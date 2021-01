New catalyst can make natural gas burn cleaner



Source: www.wafb.com



Researchers have developed a cutting edge catalyst made up of 10 different elements -- each of which on its own has the ability to reduce the combustion temperature of methane -- plus oxygen. This unique catalyst can bring the combustion temperature of methane down by about half -- from above 1400 degrees Kelvin down to 600 to 700 degrees Kelvin.