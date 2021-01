Breakthrough on diarrhea virus



Researchers have at the atomic level succeeded in mapping what a virus looks like that causes diarrhea and annually kills about 50,000 children in the world. The discovery may in the long run provide the opportunity for completely new types of treatments for other viral diseases such as COVID-19. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Children