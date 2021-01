Model offers help for new hips



Added: 11.01.2021 18:06 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.mirror.co.uk



Engineers design a computational model that will ultimately serve as the engine to predict how long a hip implant could last for a specific patient. The unique model incorporates fluid dynamics and the physics of implant wear and aims to streamline trial-and-error in the design of future implants. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Fox News