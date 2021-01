VLT Spots Star-Bursting Nuclear Ring in NGC 1097



Using the Multi Unit Spectroscopic Explorer (MUSE) instrument on the Very Large Telescope (VLT) at ESO's Paranal Observatory, astronomers have imaged a 5,000-light-year-wide star-bursting ring in the center of the barred spiral galaxy NGC 1097. NGC 1097 lies in the southern constellation Fornax at a distance of only 45 million light-years. This galaxy was discovered [...]