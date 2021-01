Inspired by kombucha tea, engineers create 'living materials'



Added: 11.01.2021 16:21 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: kombucha.ph



Engineers have developed a new way to generate tough, functional materials using a mix of bacteria and yeast similar to the 'kombucha mother' used to ferment tea. Using this mix, called a Syn-SCOBY (synthetic symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast), they produced cellulose embedded with enzymes that can perform a variety of functions, such as sensing environmental pollutants. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Bacteria